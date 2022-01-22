Joint Ventures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,868.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $2,688.11 and approximately $6,868.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.