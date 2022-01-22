JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

