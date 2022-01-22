JUST Hits Market Cap of $286.62 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, JUST has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $286.62 million and $139.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

