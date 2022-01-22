JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, JustBet has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $233,468.85 and approximately $240.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

