KARMA Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001440 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00056763 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00714378 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.