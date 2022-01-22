Katalyo Price Tops $0.0543 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $580,547.23 and approximately $31,309.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

