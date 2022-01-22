Kava Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Kava has a market capitalization of $467.69 million and approximately $114.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00009123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00167294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00033094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00343350 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,996,573 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

