Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 170,116 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

