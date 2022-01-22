Kcash Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $1.07 million and $297,329.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

