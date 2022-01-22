Keep Network Price Down 36.2% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $257.52 million and approximately $36.84 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 621,859,907 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.