Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $240.38 million and approximately $101.57 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $1,201.91 or 0.03403708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

