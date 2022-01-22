Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $432.40

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 432.40 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 457 ($6.24). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 449 ($6.13), with a volume of 43,159 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 620 ($8.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £426.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 432.40.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

