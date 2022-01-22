Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.