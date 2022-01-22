KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

