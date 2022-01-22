KeyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $102,118.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

