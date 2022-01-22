Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,754,000 after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

