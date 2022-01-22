Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,165 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $145,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,124,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

