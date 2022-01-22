Keystone Financial Group Acquires 452 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

