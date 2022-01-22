Keystone Financial Group Acquires 5,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

