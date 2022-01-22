Keystone Financial Group Buys 537 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,342.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.92.

