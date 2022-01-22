Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after acquiring an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

