Keystone Financial Group Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $121.29 and a one year high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16.

