Keystone Financial Group Sells 547 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 42.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $349.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

