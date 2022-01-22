Keystone Financial Group Trims Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

