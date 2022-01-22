Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

