Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 151.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.9%.

KRP traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

