Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,062,000 after acquiring an additional 392,646 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,802,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.