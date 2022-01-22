Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report sales of $16.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.13 million and the highest is $16.51 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

