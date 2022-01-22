Kira Network (KEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $645,627.00

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $645,627.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kira Network has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

