Klaytn Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $90.12 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054004 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,778,059,014 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,760,119 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.