Kleros Price Tops $0.0822 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $51.02 million and $2.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003351 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00548433 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019216 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

