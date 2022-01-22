Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0231

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and $1.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

