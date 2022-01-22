Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,275.08 and approximately $24.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.