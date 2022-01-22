Kommunitas Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

