Komodo Price Hits $0.47 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $61.63 million and $2.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00266901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00082280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00100520 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,805,486 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

