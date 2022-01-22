Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG opened at $33.12 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

