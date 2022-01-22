KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 2.9%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.27. 10,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $443,000.

