Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

LH opened at $271.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

