Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.