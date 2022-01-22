Lamden (TAU) Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $848,260.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

