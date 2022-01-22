Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.13

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $34.14. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 3,356 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

