LCMS Trading Down 5.1% This Week (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $199,711.75 and $234,698.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.31 or 0.06774971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.02 or 0.99723964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003338 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

