Lead Wallet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,342.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $46,342.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

