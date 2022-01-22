Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,920.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Lethean has a total market cap of $779,306.01 and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.78 or 0.06783834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00824612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067749 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00425659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00252852 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

