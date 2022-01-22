Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 97,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

