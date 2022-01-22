Levolution Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,325.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 69.2% against the US dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $40,325.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

