Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

