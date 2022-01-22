LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $366,832.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004413 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

