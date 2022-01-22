LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $120.23 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LHC Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LHC Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

