Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $42.38 million and $4.63 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

